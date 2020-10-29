Ways to get ready for winter weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been raining all morning but snow is in the forecast for Friday and it’s the time of year to make sure your house and car are winterized.

With temperatures expected to drop as we head toward the weekend you may want to swap that rain jacket for a winter jacket. Though we may still be in the fall it’s never to early get your hands on ice scrapers, snow shovels and snow melt early so you’re prepared for the rest of the season.

Supplies that are already in stock at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam. The store usually isn’t fully stocked with winter supplies until middle November. One of the managers told 22News the October snowstorm in 2011 is a reminder to always be ready.

“It’s never too early you want to be prepared you don’t want to be caught off guard, I remember that big storm and feeling caught off guard so it’s always good to be ready.” Bob Parent

Parent said a few customers already purchased some shovels, snow brushes and ice scrapers this morning.

This winter weather isn’t here yet but 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin is tracking the latest forecast.