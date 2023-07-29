CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the showers and storms are making their return later this afternoon, it’s important to know how to stay safe.

Now, we have already seen some damage on Route 2 in Greenfield, and multiple roads were damaged in Deerfield from last week’s storm. So some general safety tips to keep in mind are to stay inside your home, on the lowest floor, in a sturdy building or shelter that can protect you from deadly lightning, damaging winds, and flooding rain.

The National Weather Service says you should also secure loose objects outside of your home and stay away from windows. They also recommend that you postpone all outdoor activities until the storm passes by.

If you are on the road during the storm on Saturday, you should drive slower to avoid braking abruptly and hydroplaning, and also try to avoid puddles.