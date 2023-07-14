SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another wet morning commute for western Massachusetts Friday morning as 22News continues to keep an eye on flood levels.

More rain is expected over the course of the day Friday, which calls for extra caution while commuting. Overlooking I-91 Springfield on the south side, town roads are wet from that overnight rain and the Connecticut River is just a hair below minor flood stage as water continues to recede. Data from the National Weather Service overnight shows there was a little jump in levels during the worst of the rain Thursday night but it did officially drop below minor flood stage early Friday morning.

It is still well above the “action” level, though, which means low-lying areas near the river Friday will be full of water. If you are driving, avoid the puddles, you don’t know what debris or obstacles have collected after days of flooding conditions. Seemingly harmless puddles could also be hiding a major pothole and hitting those can be expensive and especially dangerous in the rain.

Don’t wade into any standing water with your car, you don’t know how deep it is. It’s safest to turn around and find another way.

The wet commute Friday morning should come with cautious and courteous driving to keep everyone safe on the roads.

Three-quarters of all weather-related crashes, in fact, happen on wet pavement according to the federal highway administration. It is much harder to slow down in wet conditions like this. Stopping distance roughly doubles on wet pavement according to AAA, regardless of what precipitation is or isn’t falling.

The safest way to slow down on a wet road is by simply lifting off the accelerator, so leave extra room in front of you for gradual speed changes. That’s why cruise control increases the chance of losing traction because often you have to tap the break to begin to decelerate.