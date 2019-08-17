We have just experienced our last sunrise before 6 AM of 2019

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – We are passing some milestones as our days are getting shorter and our nights are getting longer.

We have now had our last sunrise before 6am. On Friday the sun rose at 5:59am, but today it rose at 6am and we won’t get a sunrise before 6am until April 22nd of next year.

We had already passed a sunset milestone recently. August 8th was the last sunset at 8pm or later, today it sets at 7:48pm and the next time we have an 8 o’clock sunset or later isn’t until May 10th, 2020.



A sign of the times as we head toward the beginning of fall.