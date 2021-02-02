“We live in New England, we have to expect it:” Western Massachusetts sees first significant winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Groundhog Day brought more than a foot of snow to some cities and towns across western Massachusetts.

The first significant snowstorm of 2021 is in the books and it happens on the day where Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Bill Anderson in West Springfield got an early start Tuesday morning snow blowing his driveway after a foot of snow fell in his backyard, “I don’t like the snow anyway, but I live here so we have to deal with it.”

While some used snow blowers to clear away the snow from driveways and sidewalks, others decided to go with the shovel approach.

“It’s not that bad, just keep it as a repetition, as long as your back doesn’t give out it’s okay,” said Kyle Ostrowski of West Springfield.

Fire officials are reminding folks to remove any snow away from fire hydrants. Ralph Schmidt in West Springfield has already taken care of one near his home, “I wouldn’t want a fire and not be able to get to it. Even if we have two inches of snow I clean it all up and I do it further around too so they don’t have to walk through the snow to get to it.”

Not clearing your fire hydrate on your property could get you a $25 fine.

Something else to keep in mind, make sure you have cleared all the snow off your car before getting on the road. It’s the law, and you can be fined up to $200.