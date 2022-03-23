CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. Thursday for freezing rain.

Rain will develop Wednesday evening in the Pioneer Valley with a mix of rain, freezing rain & sleet likely in our western hills, especially above 1000 feet in western Hampden, western Hampshire, western Franklin, & Berkshire County.

Any freezing rain will change to plain rain Thursday morning and it will all gradually taper off Thursday late in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 30s.