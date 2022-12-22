CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Thursday and Friday, for a light wintry mix, heavy rain, and potentially damaging winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Gusts to 50 mph possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Berkshire and western Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin Counties from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Berkshire County from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Snow melt and heavy rain may result in street, stream, and some river flooding.

Rain and snow showers will develop Thursday afternoon. A light accumulation is possible in the Berkshires and our western hills. Thursday midday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. The mix will change to all rain from south to north Thursday evening. Thursday evening temperatures will warm into the 40s.

Rain will be heavy at times Thursday night. In fact, the heaviest rain with this storm will happen from around 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. Friday. Rain showers Friday morning will give way to snow showers Friday afternoon. There will be wind gusts over 30 mph on Friday.

There is the potential for a rapid drop below freezing Friday afternoon. That may result in a rapid freeze of previously wet surfaces Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s early Friday then temperatures will dramatically drop in the afternoon getting down into the 30s.

Christmas weekend is looking dry but windy and cold with highs in the 20s.

Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.

Features: