Weather Alert: Accumulating snow and some rain for Monday afternoon and night

(WWLP) – It may be the first Monday of spring, but we’ve got a winter storm on the way that will feature accumulating snow and some rain.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for this afternoon and tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings. Those in the warning area are at the highest risk for more significant snowfall amounts.

Winter Storm Warning: Berkshire County, western Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden Counties from 2 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Potential for significant accumulating snow.

Winter Weather Advisory: Eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin Counties from 2 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Lighter accumulation with some mixing.

Timing:

Monday morning: A few flurries possible

Monday Noon – 4 p.m: Rain/Snow mix gradually developing

4 – p.m: Heaviest snow and majority of accumulation, limited rain

9 p.m. – 3 a.m: Snow/Rain mix and storm ending

Snowfall:

Minimal accumulations in the lower Pioneer Valley (1-3″)

More than 6″ possible in our highest western hills

Snow will be a wet snow and may mix with rain, especially in the valley

Rain may wash away or compact the snowfall so that amounts on the ground are lower by Tuesday morning

Stay with 22News as we track this spring winter storm.