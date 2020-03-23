Closings and Delays
There are currently 198 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Alert: Accumulating snow and some rain for Monday afternoon and night

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – It may be the first Monday of spring, but we’ve got a winter storm on the way that will feature accumulating snow and some rain.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for this afternoon and tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings. Those in the warning area are at the highest risk for more significant snowfall amounts.

Winter Storm Warning: Berkshire County, western Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden Counties from 2 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Potential for significant accumulating snow.

Winter Weather Advisory: Eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin Counties from 2 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Lighter accumulation with some mixing.

Timing:

  • Monday morning: A few flurries possible
  • Monday Noon – 4 p.m: Rain/Snow mix gradually developing
  • 4 – p.m: Heaviest snow and majority of accumulation, limited rain
  • 9 p.m. – 3 a.m: Snow/Rain mix and storm ending

Snowfall:

  • Minimal accumulations in the lower Pioneer Valley (1-3″)
  • More than 6″ possible in our highest western hills
  • Snow will be a wet snow and may mix with rain, especially in the valley
  • Rain may wash away or compact the snowfall so that amounts on the ground are lower by Tuesday morning

Stay with 22News as we track this spring winter storm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets