Weather alert: Accumulating snow for Friday morning commute

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a weather alert for accumulating snow Friday morning.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin & Berkshire counties remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Residents should give themselves some extra time for the Friday morning commute as light snow will continue this morning.

You’ll need extra time to brush a coating of snow off your car and roads may be snow-covered in some spots. Occasional light snow and flurries will continue throughout the day on Friday.



We expect that snowfall rates will be light enough that road crews will be able to keep surfaces well treated. Regardless, give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the low 30s. A few raindrops or sleet pellets may mix in with the snow on Friday afternoon.

Light snow and snow showers will continue Friday evening. Any lingering snow will taper off and end before sunrise on Saturday.

For most of us, this will be a 1-4″ snowfall. Dry weather returns for the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s.

Email snow measurements and photos to: reportit@wwlp.com