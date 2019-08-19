Weather Alert: Afternoon-early evening storms and oppressive heat today

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for this afternoon into the early evening with scattered thunderstorms expected, a few of which could be strong or severe.

Unlike the storms we had over the weekend, the earlier arrival of today’s storms will have more of an impact given that more people will be outdoors during the time storms are pushing through.

Timing:

3PM-8PM: Scattered storms starting in the Berkshires and then pushing into the Pioneer Valley.

Weather Threats:

Main Threat: Lightning and Heavy Rain.

Secondary Threat: Isolated damaging wind gusts could cause power outages.

Heat:

The other weather story today is the heat. A Heat Advisory has been issued for central/eastern Hampden County from 11AM-8PM where the heat index could approach 95-100º this afternoon. Make sure to take breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the storms & heat throughout the day.