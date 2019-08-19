Weather Alert: Afternoon-early evening storms and oppressive heat today

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for this afternoon into the early evening with scattered thunderstorms expected, a few of which could be strong or severe.

Unlike the storms we had over the weekend, the earlier arrival of today’s storms will have more of an impact given that more people will be outdoors during the time storms are pushing through.

Timing:

3PM-8PM: Scattered storms starting in the Berkshires and then pushing into the Pioneer Valley.

Weather Threats:

Main Threat: Lightning and Heavy Rain.

Secondary Threat: Isolated damaging wind gusts could cause power outages.

Heat:

The other weather story today is the heat. A Heat Advisory has been issued for central/eastern Hampden County from 11AM-8PM where the heat index could approach 95-100º this afternoon. Make sure to take breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the storms & heat throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Local Radar

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet