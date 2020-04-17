Weather Alert: April storm to bring accumulating snow late tonight-Saturday morning

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert from late Friday night into Saturday morning for accumulating snow throughout western Massachusetts.
Ahead of the storm the National Weather Service has issued several Winter Weather Advisories:
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, and Eastern Franklin Counties from 11pm tonight until noon Saturday for a few inches of wet snow.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, and Western Franklin Counties from 7pm tonight until noon Saturday for several inches of wet snow.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Berkshire County from 7pm tonight until 10am Saturday for several inches of wet snow.
Here’s what we expect:
Timing:
- Friday Daytime: Sun and clouds and dry. Highs near 50 degrees.
- This Evening 7PM-11PM: Rain/Snow Mix gradually spreads from southwest to northeast. Likely starts as rain in the valley.
- By 1AM Saturday: Areas of rain flip to all snow.
- 1AM-7AM Saturday: Heaviest snow. Accumulations highest on grass, but some accumulation on roads possible.
- 7AM-NOON Saturday: Snow showers gradually change to rain showers, first in the valley and then in the hills.
- Saturday afternoon: Scattered rain showers with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Melting snow.
Snowfall
- 1-3″ of wet snow in the lower Pioneer Valley
- 2-5″ in our western hills and most of Franklin County. Some of our eastern hills may see snowfall amounts in this range
- Isolated higher snowfall amounts expected in our highest western hills, especially those near the Berkshire County line with western Franklin and western Hampshire Counties
- Snow will be a wet snow
- Power outages are possible in areas that have the highest snowfall amounts as the wet snow may weigh branches onto power lines
- Snowfall amounts will be much greater on the grass and colder surfaces, but some accumulation on roads is possible
- Here’s our snowfall forecast:
Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this complicated storm.