Weather Alert: April storm to bring accumulating snow late tonight-Saturday morning

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert from late Friday night into Saturday morning for accumulating snow throughout western Massachusetts.

Ahead of the storm the National Weather Service has issued several Winter Weather Advisories:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, and Eastern Franklin Counties from 11pm tonight until noon Saturday for a few inches of wet snow.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, and Western Franklin Counties from 7pm tonight until noon Saturday for several inches of wet snow.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Berkshire County from 7pm tonight until 10am Saturday for several inches of wet snow.

Here’s what we expect:

Timing:

Friday Daytime: Sun and clouds and dry. Highs near 50 degrees.

This Evening 7PM-11PM: Rain/Snow Mix gradually spreads from southwest to northeast. Likely starts as rain in the valley.

By 1AM Saturday: Areas of rain flip to all snow.

1AM-7AM Saturday: Heaviest snow. Accumulations highest on grass, but some accumulation on roads possible.

7AM-NOON Saturday: Snow showers gradually change to rain showers, first in the valley and then in the hills.

Saturday afternoon: Scattered rain showers with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Melting snow.

Snowfall

1-3″ of wet snow in the lower Pioneer Valley

2-5″ in our western hills and most of Franklin County. Some of our eastern hills may see snowfall amounts in this range

Isolated higher snowfall amounts expected in our highest western hills, especially those near the Berkshire County line with western Franklin and western Hampshire Counties

Snow will be a wet snow

Power outages are possible in areas that have the highest snowfall amounts as the wet snow may weigh branches onto power lines

Snowfall amounts will be much greater on the grass and colder surfaces, but some accumulation on roads is possible

Here’s our snowfall forecast:

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this complicated storm.