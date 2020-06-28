Weather Alert: Better chance for thunderstorms, some strong, Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the continued threat of strong and possibly severe thunderstorms today.

The risk for thunderstorms, and strong to potentially severe thunderstorms, is higher today than yesterday. There could be a few scattered showers in the late morning, but scattered thunderstorms start this afternoon and continue into the evening. We’re looking at likely heavy rainfall and lightning. There’s a chance a few could become strong to severe, especially from 3-7 p.m. The primary threat if a severe thunderstorm pops up would be damaging wind gusts, with a lower risk for hail.

High temperatures will reach the low 80s, with slightly cooler highs in the western hills and the Berkshires. It will feel humid and sticky.

A few scattered showers are possible later this evening, and overnight. Lows will drop to the low to mid 60s and it will feel muggy.

SUNDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Mainly PM Showers/Storms



Highs: 80-84

Dew Points: 64-68 Humid

Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers, Muggy

Lows: 62-66

Winds: Light