CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Thursday due to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening that could become strong to severe.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday morning to Thursday evening for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties. Communities that have the potential to see flooding include Charlemont, Greenfield, Orange, Chesterfield, Blandford, Amherst, Northampton, and Springfield.

Thursday will be a hot and humid day. There is the chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of which some could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with a heat index value of around 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect from 11:00 a.m. Thursday to 8:00 p.m. Friday for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire, & eastern Franklin County.