(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert for the possibility of strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Monday.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis says the most likely time for storms will be in the afternoon, with heavy downpours and strong winds being the primary risks.

The Storm Predication Center puts western Massachusetts under a “Marginal” risk for severe weather on Monday, meaning there is a possibility of isolated severe storms.

