CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Tuesday, for scattered showers and downpours with heavy rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms that could be strong to severe.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning commute. Scattered showers and storms are also possible Tuesday afternoon and early evening. While we are not expecting widespread rain, be ready for storms that could produce isolated heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds at any of these times.

There will likely be some peaks of the sun as well, especially during the afternoon. It will be humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Have an indoor alternative to any outdoor plans you have on Tuesday.

Some lingering showers are likely Tuesday evening with gradual clearing skies overnight. Lows in the 60s. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with less humidity. It will be a bit windy with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.