CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Monday for scattered showers and downpours with heavy rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms that could be strong to severe.

Monday is looking unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are possible as well. The main timeframe for rain looks to be during the morning and in the evening. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

There is a chance for some downpours and thunderstorms tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday looks to be another cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.