WEATHER ALERT: Damaging winds Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a WEATHER ALERT through noon Thursday for strong damaging winds.

WIND ADVISORY: Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties until 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Berkshire County until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through Thursday. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected. Gust winds could blow around unsecured items, tree limbs could be blown down and may result in area power outages.

Use extra caution when driving and secure outdoor objects.

Thousands without power, storm damage reports

The heavy rain has come to an end and it will be a mostly cloudy and windy day with some scattered showers from time to time. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph at times. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 40s. Winds will diminish a bit but it will still be breezy.

PHOTOS: October 16-17 Weather Damage

  • Hill Street, West Springfield
  • Hill Street, West Springfield
  • Hill Street, West Springfield
  • Russell Street, Hadley
  • Mallowhill Road in Springfield from Kayla

