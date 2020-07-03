Weather Alert: Downpours and a few storms Friday

(WWLP) – Some much-needed rain could come down too heavily today along with a few thunderstorms.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert with the focus primarily on the threat of street flooding along with the potential for one or two stronger thunderstorms as well.

Remember, if you encounter a street covered with water you should “turn around, don’t drown” as you don’t know how deep that water could be. In the event of thunderstorms, head indoors if you hear the thunder or see lightning.

Timing:

Early Morning until 9AM: Stray sprinkle west

9AM-NOON: Isolated shower or downpour

NOON-5PM: Scattered to widespread downpours with a few thunderstorms

Scattered to widespread downpours with a few thunderstorms 5PM-9PM: Leftover showers gradually fading

Weather Risk: