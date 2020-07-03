Watch Live
Weather Alert: Downpours and a few storms Friday

(WWLP) – Some much-needed rain could come down too heavily today along with a few thunderstorms.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert with the focus primarily on the threat of street flooding along with the potential for one or two stronger thunderstorms as well.

Remember, if you encounter a street covered with water you should “turn around, don’t drown” as you don’t know how deep that water could be. In the event of thunderstorms, head indoors if you hear the thunder or see lightning.

Timing:

  • Early Morning until 9AM: Stray sprinkle west
  • 9AM-NOON: Isolated shower or downpour
  • NOON-5PM: Scattered to widespread downpours with a few thunderstorms
  • 5PM-9PM: Leftover showers gradually fading

Weather Risk:

  • Main Concern: Street flooding due to heavy rain
  • A Few Thunderstorms
  • Low risk for a strong or severe storm with gusty wind or small hail

