Weather Alert: Downpours and storms this afternoon and tonight

Downpours and storms could cause some problems this afternoon and evening.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert to prepare you for hazardous weather coming later today.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

Timing:

Noon-4PM: Isolated to Scattered Downpours and Storms Developing

4PM-9PM: Wettest Part of the Day with Scattered Downpours & Storms

9PM-Midnight: Drying Out, Showers Ending

Threats:

Main Concern: Street flooding with slow-moving heavy downpours

Secondary Concerns:

Lightning

Isolated Strong/Severe Storm Bringing Wind Damage

Safety & Preparedness:

If you encounter a flooded street, don’t drive through it.

If you can hear thunder, head indoors.

Stay with 22News as we continue to track the downpour and storm threat.