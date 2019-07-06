Weather Alert: Downpours and storms this afternoon and tonight

Downpours and storms could cause some problems this afternoon and evening.
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert to prepare you for hazardous weather coming later today.
Here’s what we’re expecting:
Timing:
Noon-4PM: Isolated to Scattered Downpours and Storms Developing
4PM-9PM: Wettest Part of the Day with Scattered Downpours & Storms
9PM-Midnight: Drying Out, Showers Ending
Threats:
Main Concern: Street flooding with slow-moving heavy downpours
Secondary Concerns:
Lightning
Isolated Strong/Severe Storm Bringing Wind Damage
Safety & Preparedness:
If you encounter a flooded street, don’t drive through it.
If you can hear thunder, head indoors.
Stay with 22News as we continue to track the downpour and storm threat.