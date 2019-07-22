Weather Alert: Downpours and storms this afternoon into tonight

After three days of dangerous heat, heavy downpours and thunderstorms will be the concern Monday afternoon-Monday night.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for this afternoon and evening with our primary risk being heavy downpours. We’ll also be on the lookout for a few strong or severe thunderstorms with lightning, damaging wind and hail. The risk for strong or severe storms is highest the farther south you are, but the risk is especially high into Connecticut and southeastern New England.

Timing:

Monday morning: Only an isolated shower with otherwise a sun/cloud mix

Monday early afternoon: Isolated storm or shower

Monday 3 PM-10 PM: Main risk for scattered downpours and potentially strong storms

Overnight into Tuesday: Showers, occasionally widespread, but not AS heavy

Threats:

Main Threat: Heavy downpours causing minor street flooding

Secondary Threats: Lightning, small hail and wind damage

Safety:

Never drive through a flooded road and if you can hear thunder, head indoors.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the potential for rough weather later today, including the evening commute.