CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for likely thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, along with a chance of more flooding.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon with rainfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour which may lead to localized flash flooding. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Some storms may become severe, producing wind damage and potentially hail.

