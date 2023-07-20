CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for likely thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, along with a chance of more flooding.
Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon with rainfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour which may lead to localized flash flooding. Highs will be around 80 degrees.
Some storms may become severe, producing wind damage and potentially hail.
Brian Lapis is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996.