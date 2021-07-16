Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch for Saturday afternoon and evening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team continues the Weather Alert into the start of the weekend for the potential for strong storms and heavy rains. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday and for Berkshire County from 12 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.

There will be a moderate risk for excessive rainfall Saturday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will overspread the watch area Saturday afternoon and evening producing

widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. The ground is wet from recent rainfall and the expected heavy rainfall may cause localized flash flooding especially in urban and poor drainage areas. Some smaller streams may quickly rise out of their banks.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.