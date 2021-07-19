WEATHER ALERT: Flood Warning in effect for Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team continues the Weather Alert for the potential of roadways and streams being flooded.

A flood warning for South Central Hampden County is in effect until 2 p.m. Monday. Areas affected include Westfield, Agawam, West Springfield and Southwick.

The heaviest of the rain has passed. Light rain showers Monday morning on top of all the rain we received this weekend could lead to flooded roadways and streams this morning. Use extreme caution when driving.

Monday is looking to be a partly sunny day and there will be the chance for more showers and storms mainly in the afternoon.

Flooding is occurring on the Westfield River in parts of Hampden county.

The Westfield River is high Monday, reaching moderate flood stages. Minor flooding is expected to occur around the river.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Westfield River reached .7 feet over the flood stage. By 6:30 a.m., the river went down to .4 feet above flood stage.