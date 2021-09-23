Weather Alert: Flood Watch issued for all western Massachusetts into Friday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Flood Watch for all of western Massachusetts late Thursday night into Friday.

Thursday night, spotty showers with lows in the 60s. Overnight into early Friday morning, an area of thunderstorms will move in from the west to the east. We can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm Friday morning.

Be ready for heavy rain & street and stream flooding Friday morning. Most of the storms will be done by noon. The rest of the day, spotty showers and humid with highs in the low 70s. We dry out and become mostly clear late.

Lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Evening Showers. Rain Overnight. Breezy.

Lows: 62-68

Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: AM Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms. PM Scattered Showers. Windy.

Highs: 70-74

Wind: S 15-25 MPH

Dew Points: 58-64 Sticky

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Chance of Showers.

Lows: 46-52

SATURDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Slight Chance of Shower.

Highs: 72-76

Dew Points: 52-58 Comfortable

