CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for flooding, Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.

A Flood Watch for all of western Massachusetts is in effect Tuesday evening though Wednesday afternoon, as well as a Winter Weather Advisory for western Hampshire, western Franklin, and northern Berkshire County, 3 p.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the teens. It will be a mostly cloudy morning. A mix of snow and sleet will arrive after 1 p.m. A light slushy accumulation is possible in the lower valley, while up to 5″ is possible in the hills. By 5 p.m., we’ll be into a rain snow mix up and down the valley. Be ready for some slush and limited visibility on the evening commute.

By 8 p.m., just about all of us will be all rain, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The rain will become heavy by 10 p.m. and continue overnight. Now is the time to clear storm drains and gutters! We expect street and stream flooding Tuesday night & Wednesday. Some river flooding is also possible. Don’t drive through a flooded road. Turn around, don’t drown.

The rain will be done by 8 a.m. Wednesday, with lingering scattered rain and snow showers through Wednesday afternoon.

