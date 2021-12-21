Weather Alert: Freezing rain could make for slippery morning commute Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight to noon on Wednesday for freezing rain in Franklin, western Hampshire, & western Hampden County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. for freezing rain in Berkshire County.

After 11 p.m., some scattered light freezing rain, snow, and sleet showers will arrive. The light winter mix will become steadier after 1 a.m. The icing will continue overnight.

Wednesday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the low 30s. Be ready for icy surfaces and icy roads on the Wednesday morning commute, especially in areas north and west of Northampton. The rain and freezing rain will end around 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday. The wind will pick up as the sky clears Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: AM Light Freezing Rain. PM Clearing & Breezy.



Highs: 40-44

Winds: W/NW 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear

Lows: 16-22

THURSDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Night Flurries.

Highs: 30-34

