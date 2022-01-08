Weather Alert: Freezing rain on the way for Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for all of western Massachusetts for freezing rain. The 22News Storm Team has also issued a Weather Alert for Sunday.
- WHAT…Freezing rain is expected with potential for some sleet. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected in the lower elevations with up to a quarter of an inch possible in the high terrain.
- WHEN…From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
- IMPACTS…Plan for slippery conditions on untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots. Slow down and use caution while traveling.