WEATHER ALERT: Gusty winds and heavy rain expected early Wednesday

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert through mid-morning due to the risk for damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages and wind damage.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for central and eastern Hampden County (Westfield & points east), where wind gusts are expected to be strongest.

In addition to the wind, heavy rain could lead to minor street flooding, but the heaviest rain will be tapering off after 7 or 8 a.m.

Any lingering lighter rain showers should end by Noon and we expect mostly sunny skies to develop this afternoon. It will still be breezy the rest of the day, but nothing like the gusty winds of the early morning hours.

Watch for debris and tree damage during your morning drive.