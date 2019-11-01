1  of  5
Weather Alert: Gusty winds continue today, but not as strong

The 22News Storm Team continues our Weather Alert through this morning as gusty winds continue.

We’re starting this Friday with some scattered power outages and some debris in the road, so make sure you give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to be.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 4pm and for Berkshire County until 8pm. Wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph at times today, especially later this morning. Winds will gradually drop as we head through this afternoon.

Wind gusts were stronger last night with a few communities getting wind gusts as high as 52 mph in the few hours after midnight.

Send any damage reports or photos to reportit@wwlp.com just make sure you are safe when taking any photos.

