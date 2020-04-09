Closings and Delays
Weather Alert: Hail, wind and heavy downpours possible with afternoon storms

Weather News

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert from late morning through Thursday afternoon for heavy rain & thunderstormswhich could include hail, lightning, and damaging winds.

This morning we’ve got the chance for mid-late morning showers, but most of the morning will be dry.

An area of widespread heavy rain & thunderstorms will arrive around midday and last through the afternoon hours. Be ready for torrential downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging wind. Not all of us will get a strong to severe thunderstorm, but there is the chance from Noon-4pm today.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed MOST of western Massachusetts at a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which means isolated severe storms are possible. Part of northern Franklin & Berkshire Counties are NOT in the SPC’s Marginal Risk threat. Bottom line, we could all get storms/downpours, but the strongest will likely be farther south, southwest.

In addition, even after the storms/downpours are done, it will remain gusty into tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for ALL of western Massachusetts:

WIND ADVISORY: Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 4PM-9PM. Gusts Over 40 MPH Possible.

WIND ADVISORY: Berkshire County from 2PM-MIDNIGHT. Gusts Over 40 MPH Possible.

