CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms Thursday.
Showers and some thunderstorms will move through this evening with some heavy downpours and some gusty winds possible. There is a chance for some damaging wind and small hail with these storms. The best chance for thunderstorms will be 8 p.m. through 11 p.m. Lows will be in the low to mid-40s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 44-50
Winds: South 10-20 MPH to W 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Scattered Showers & Breezy.
Highs: 52-56
Winds: W 5-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered Clouds. Breezy.
Lows: 26-32
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 52-56
Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, and Chris Bouzakis on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com.