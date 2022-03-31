CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms Thursday.

Showers and some thunderstorms will move through this evening with some heavy downpours and some gusty winds possible. There is a chance for some damaging wind and small hail with these storms. The best chance for thunderstorms will be 8 p.m. through 11 p.m. Lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers & Thunderstorms

Lows: 44-50

Winds: South 10-20 MPH to W 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Scattered Showers & Breezy.



Highs: 52-56

Winds: W 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered Clouds. Breezy.



Lows: 26-32

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny



Highs: 52-56

