WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain and gusty winds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for gusty and potentially damaging wind, Tuesday night & Wednesday morning.

Showers will move up the valley from south to north this evening. The rain will be briefly heavy.

Wind Advisory 12:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, eastern Hampden County. Wind gusts to 50 mph possible.

The heaviest rain will fall 2:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. There is the chance for a thunderstorm (or a few) overnight. The wind will pick up, too. We’ll have some gusts over 30mph through 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. The gusts will be strong enough to cause some tree damage and scattered power outages.

Wednesday’s 7:00 a.m. temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Rain, wind and a scattered thunderstorm are likely for the morning commute. The rain will end before noon, along with the strongest wind gusts. Skies will become mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures dropping out of the 70s and cooling through the 60s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the timing of the heaviest rain and the potential for more showers to end the week.