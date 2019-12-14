Weather Alert: Heavy rain and melting snow may lead to flooding Saturday

CHICOPEE. Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for some street flooding during the day Saturday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 1 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday. A strong storm system moving up from the south will bring rain, which will be heavy at times Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures will gradually warm up into the 40s during the day on Saturday. The combination of 1 to possibly as much as 3 inches of rain, along with melting snow will likely lead to street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

We will also have to monitor area streams and rivers especially if we see the higher amounts of rain as they could rise and cause flooding as well.

The rain will become lighter Saturday afternoon and we will dry out on Sunday with sunshine returning.