CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain and minor street and stream flooding Saturday afternoon into the evening.

It’s going to be a damp day on Saturday. Scattered showers and patchy drizzle are likely in the morning. A steady rain will develop in the afternoon. The heaviest rain on Saturday will be in the late afternoon & early evening. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

The rain will continue Saturday evening. Watch out for minor street & stream flooding. Turn around, don’t drown! Saturday evening temperatures will be in the 60s. The rain will taper to showers after 11 p.m. Saturday.

It will be dry at sunrise on Sunday. The sky will be partly sunny Sunday morning and mostly sunny Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.