Weather Alert: Heavy rain and storms from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert ahead of heavy rain and storms from the remnants of once-Tropical Storm Fred.

Heavy rain showers will move into the region overnight. Heavy rain and storms will continue throughout the morning commute. This could lead to ponding on roadways and flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. The biggest concern will be the heavy rain in the morning hours.

By lunchtime, the heavy rain turns into scattered showers and storms, which will stick around for the afternoon hours. With these storms, we can expect heavy rain, gusty winds and while the threat is low, we cannot rule out the chance for a tornado.

Showers and storms come to an end around sunset.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers then Heavy Rain Overnight.

Lows: 64-70

THURSDAY: Heavy Rain and Storms.

Highs: 78-82

Dew Points: 68-72 Very Humid

Winds: S 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening Showers then Partly Cloudy.

Lows: 66-72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The 22New Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert ahead of heavy rain and storms. Heavy rain will start overnight and continue into the morning commute. The main concern will be the heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized floods in poor drainage areas. Winds will be gusty in thunderstorms.

We’ll have some late evening isolated sprinkles but we’re most concerned with heavy rain building in overnight into early tomorrow due to the remnants of once-Tropical Storm Fred. Lows will reach the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll likely have some very heavy rain for the morning commute tomorrow, so you may wish to give yourself some extra travel time. Be careful on the roads, and watch out for areas of flooding and water pooling. We are expecting heavy rain, and a few storms, much of the day tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s and the high humidity will fuel the heavy rain.

Rain starts to get more scattered in the late afternoon and early evening. We should dry out by the late evening. By the time all is said and done, many areas will see about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

After that, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.