CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms which could lead to flooding on Wednesday.

Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Flash flooding is possible and may be locally significant where persistent downpours on Monday developed over the last 24 to 48 hours. One to two inches of rain are in the forecast although localized amounts up to four inches are possible.

