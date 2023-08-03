CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday.
Friday is looking mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
The 22News Storm Team is tracking bright and dry weather for the weekend.
