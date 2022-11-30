CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert ahead of the rain that will be heavy at times and wind gusts up to 55 mph for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday for wind gusts up to 55 mph. Rain will be heavy at times during the afternoon and early evening.

Rain arrives as early as 10 a.m. The rain will be steadiest & heaviest in the mid-afternoon and early evening (1 p.m. – 7 p.m.). The wind will also increase with gusts of 30-55 mph possibly Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday night, showers early with skies clearing late. It will be windy with lows in the 20s and low 30s. A late passing flurry is also possible as cold air moves in.

Thursday is looking dry and windy with highs in the 40s.