CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Sunday as heavy rain and wind could lead to potential flooding.

We’ll be mostly cloudy on Saturday afternoon. There will be a mild breeze from the south. It will be a dry day, with high temperatures in the mid-40s to 50 degrees. Saturday night will be dry, with evening temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Rain showers will arrive as early as 9 am on Sunday. The rain will become steadier and heavier on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Some street and stream flooding is possible on Sunday night and Monday.

