CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain that could impact Friday morning’s commute.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday and most of the day looks to be dry but we could start to see some showers late Thursday afternoon and evening. Steadier rain and storms will move in Thursday night.

Some heavy rain is likely early Friday morning. The rain will taper off to scattered showers Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking a few more showers for the start of the weekend.