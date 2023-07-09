CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
- WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
- WHEN…From Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
- Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected into Monday evening. Storm total rainfall rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected across the watch area, but localized higher amounts up to 5 inches are possible especially where thunderstorms develop and move over the same areas. Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, which will elevate the risk of urban and street flooding along with localized flash flooding. The greatest risk for storms will be across northern Connecticut, western and central Massachusetts.