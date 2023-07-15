CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Sunday for more showers and storms with heavy rain that will likely lead to more flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 2 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.

After some more weather overnight, Saturday will dry out a bit but it will be a warm and humid day with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and there will be the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon.

Clouds will increase Saturday night with the chance for showers late tonight. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the lower 70s.

Our flooding concerns return Sunday with showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Flash flooding and river flooding could once again become a problem across parts of western Massachusetts.