CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain that could lead to flooding and for strong gusty winds Monday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, & Berkshire County until 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County until 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Rain and gusty winds will continue on Monday morning. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder. Street and stream flooding along with minor river flooding will be possible.

Some locations, especially in eastern Hampden County, could pick up around 4 inches of rain when all is done. Rain will also change to a wintry mix and snow in the Berkshires early Monday morning making for some slippery conditions.

The rain and snow should gradually take off during the late morning into the early afternoon. Gusty winds will continue for much of the day and could lead to isolated to scattered power outages, especially in the higher locations.

Some places, especially west of the CT River could see some breaks of sun for the afternoon. High temperatures in the 40s. Monday night will be scattered clouds and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Conditions are slick on highways and surface streets across the region. These conditions are ripe for hydroplaning when water gets between the road surface and your tire tread, causing your car to lose control.

It can happen in water depths less than one-tenth of an inch, which we are seeing pretty much across the board on Monday. If that happens, slow down without breaking and try not to overreact. Hold the wheel steady, and allow yourself to coast to a stop, or until you feel your grip return.

Tuesday begins a stretch of mainly dry weather with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.