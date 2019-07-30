Weather Alert: High heat and humidity today with an isolated storm threat

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert on Tuesday as temperatures are expected to peak in the low to mid-90s today. An isolated strong storm or heavy downpour is also possible this afternoon, similar to what we’ve had the past few days.

A Heat Advisory continues until 8 PM for central and eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties due to the feels like temperatures reaching 95-100º this afternoon.

Temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday and Monday so if we reach the 90s at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee today then this will be our second heat wave of the year.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat and get some air conditioning if you can.

Isolated pop-up storms and slow moving downpours are possible from roughly 1 PM-8 PM. Lightning and heavy rain are the main concerns, but some gusty winds and small hail are also possible. The risk for severe weather is low, but not non-existent.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track the heat and when the humidity breaks.