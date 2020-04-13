Weather Alert: High winds, heavy rain and potential thunderstorms could bring power outages

(WWLP) – A very powerful storm will bring strong winds, downpours of rain and potentially some thunderstorms to western Massachusetts on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning or Wind Advisory in anticipation of the strong winds.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Hampden and Hampshire Counties from noon to 7 p.m. Monday and for Berkshire County from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday. Winds could gust to up to 65 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Franklin County from noon to 8 p.m. Monday. Winds could gust to around 50 mph at times.

An intense storm system will bring strong gusty winds, heavy rain and the chance for thunderstorms during the day Monday. The strongest wind and the best chance for thunderstorms will be from noon-6pm. Winds could gust between 50 and 65 mph.

IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PREPARE…Power outages are possible so make sure your cell phone and other mobile devices are charged, set your refrigerator/freezer temperatures to a colder setting and bring in garbage bins or other items that may below around outside your home.

DURING THE STORM…People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Never touch or drive over downed power lines.

RAIN…Heavy rain could cause street flooding in some areas. 1 to 2″ of rain is possible. If you encounter a water covered road remember, “turn around, don’t drown”.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track today’s storm.