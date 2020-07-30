Weather Alert: Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon, one or two may be severe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for a few thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. While storm coverage will keep most of us dry, any storms that do form could be strong or severe with wind damage the primary risk.

Timing:

  • 1PM-9PM: Isolated to scattered storms/downpours
  • 2PM-7PM: Highest chance for one or two severe storms

Weather Threats:

  • Main Threat: Gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain
  • Lower Risk: Small hail

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we watch the development of any storms today and into the evening.

