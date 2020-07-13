Weather Alert: Isolated to scattered downpours and storms Monday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday due to the risk for street flooding and potentially a few strong/severe storms.

While the greatest risk for storms/downpours will be to our east, we still have the potential for a few to develop over us. The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of western Massachusetts at a “Marginal Risk” for severe thunderstorms, meaning isolated severe storms are possible. The farther west you live, the lower your risk.

While severe storms are possible, our main concern today is for street flooding caused by heavy downpours.

Storm coverage will be isolated to scattered, getting some of us wet, but keeping some of us completely dry. Areas east of I-91 have the greatest risk for both storms and downpours.

Storms/downpours may develop as early as 11 a.m. continuing into the early evening, but our best chance for storms will be from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the potential for some needed rain that may come too quickly in some areas.