WEATHER ALERT: Light snow expected for Tuesday morning commute

Whitetail deer are getting a little snow covered in Colrain. Photo taken by Vicky

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert through Tuesday morning for a slick commute as a result of Monday’s snowstorm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 5 a.m. and for Berkshire County until 7 p.m.

The worst of the storm is over. But, you’ll be waking up to significant snow this morning. Give yourself plenty of extra time to clear your driveway, clean off your car, and to travel as well.

Throughout the day Tuesday, we just have these slim chances for light scattered snow in the valley. Chances are a little higher near the Berkshires and hilltowns, where they could see an additional 1-3 inches by the end of the day. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 20s and low 30s most of the day, and the wind will linger.

Tuesday night we just have chances for flurries with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Here’s our latest snowfall map.

Send snow measurements via email to reportit@wwlp.com