Weather Alert: More downpours and storms Tuesday

(WWL) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered downpours and storms that we expect will return Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s Forecast Discussion

While our main concern is for lightning and street flooding caused by heavy rain, there’s the possibility of an isolated strong or severe storm. Any strong storm could bring strong wind and small hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of western Massachusetts in a “Marginal Risk” for Severe Weather, meaning isolated severe storms are possible. The farther south/west you are, the lower your risk.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track any storms/downpours that develop. Remember to never drive through flooded streets and head indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning.