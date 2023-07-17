CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to the potential for more flooding in western Massachusetts.

A Flood Watch will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through the evening for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties for torrential rainfall that may result in more flooding of local rivers and low-lying areas.

Tuesday looks to start partly sunny with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Since last Monday, the Connecticut River has been impacted by a large amount of rainfall, causing flooding along the river in Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden County, as well as in Connecticut. Local businesses and farms along the Connecticut River have reported significant damages due to flooding.